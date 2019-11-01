Zuckerberg defends Facebook’s political ad policy

OAN Newsroom

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey recently announced the social media network will no longer allow political advertising on its platform. In a tweet, Dorsey said the decision was made to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg disagreed, and said he doesn’t believe it’s right for private companies to censor politicians and the news.

“Would we ban ads about health care or immigration, or women’s empowerment?” he asked. “And if you are not going to ban those, does it really make sense to give everyone else a voice in political debates except for the candidates themselves?”

Zuckerberg maintained Facebook is “non-partisan” and that running such ads is “the right choice.”

Both social media giants did agree that political advertising only makes up a tiny fraction of their overall advertising revenues even during election years. With 2020 fast approaching and Twitter’s ban going into effect next month, the debate on social media political advertisements will likely continue well into next year.