Zuckerberg accepts Facebook may pay more tax outside U.S.: Politico

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

February 14, 2020

MUNICH (Reuters) – Facebook <FB.O> Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean the social networking giant may have to pay more taxes outside of the United States, Politico reported, citing excerpts of a speech he is due to give on Saturday.

“We accept that [the reforms] may mean we have to pay more tax and pay it in different places under a new framework,” Zuckerberg is expected to say in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

“I understand that there’s frustration about how tech companies are taxed in Europe. We also want tax reform and I’m glad the OECD is looking at this.”

