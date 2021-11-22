Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates



A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

November 22, 2021

(Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday benefiting from the launch of its new offerings as the video-conferencing platform tries to retain users who have started returning to offices and schools.

The company’s revenue rose 35% to $1.05 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with analysts’ estimates of $1.02 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)