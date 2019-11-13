Zlatan departs Galaxy after two seasons



FILE PHOTO: Oct 20, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) looks to pass during the first half against Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Oct 20, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) looks to pass during the first half against Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

November 13, 2019

International legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy after two seasons with the MLS club.

Ibrahimovic announced the news on a social media account on Wednesday, with the Galaxy calling the decision a mutual agreement just minutes later.

“I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans — you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball,” Ibrahimovic said on Twitter.

Ibrahimovic recorded 52 goals and 17 assists in 56 matches for the Galaxy. He was MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2018 and led the Galaxy to the Western Conference semifinals this season.

“We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion.

“We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”

Ibrahimovic, 38, earned $7.2 million this past season, according to the MLS players salary database. He made $1.5 million in 2018.

The Swedish star has 535 career goals across all levels of competition.

Ibrahimovic was a two-time MLS Best XI selection while helping raise the league’s status.

He had 30 goals and seven assists in 29 matches this season to finish second in MVP voting this season behind Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 matches (24 starts) while finishing third in MVP balloting behind winner Josef Martinez of Atlanta United and his teammate, Miguel Almiron.

Among Ibrahimovic’s other achievements include scoring 62 goals in 114 appearances for the Swedish National team, and 421 more in club play.

He has been part of winning 11 league titles in four different counties.

–Field Level Media