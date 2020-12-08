Zimbabwe inflation at 401.66% in November – Zimstats

December 8, 2020

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s inflation rate eased to 401.66% in November year-on-year from 471.25% the previous month, statistical agency Zimstats said on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 3.15% compared with 4.37% previously.

Inflation has eroded savings and salaries this year, leading to strikes by public sector workers, but the national treasury says inflation will moderate next year on better economic growth prospects.

