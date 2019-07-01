Zimbabwe finmin says individuals can withdraw U.S. cash after ending dollarisation



FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube looks on during the swearing in of new cabinet ministers at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube looks on during the swearing in of new cabinet ministers at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

July 1, 2019

HARARE (Reuters) – Individuals will be allowed to withdraw cash U.S. dollars from foreign currency accounts but companies will be limited, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told lawmakers in parliament on Monday.

Zimbabwe made its interim currency, the RTGS dollar introduced in February, the country’s sole legal tender last Monday, ending a decade of dollarisation and taking a another step towards relaunching the Zimbabwean dollar.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Toby Chopra)