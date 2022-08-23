Zelensky thanks Europe for sanctions package

OAN Newsroom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks European politicians who are in favor of imposing an eighth round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude Monday in a daily address.

His remarks came as the US and its allies begged Russia to end military operations close to the Zaporizhya Nuclear Power Station. There are widespread fears that continued shelling and fighting in the area could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

“I am grateful to all European politicians who do not forget that the eighth sanctions package against Russia is needed,” stated Zelenskyy. “The longer the interval between sanctions packages, the greater Russia’s audacity. I am grateful to all our friends, all friends of freedom in different countries of the world, who promote the need to recognize the objective reality and legally define Russia as a terrorist state.”

The world is on a verge of nuclear disaster due to occupation of world's third largest nuclear power plant in Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region. How long will it take the global community to respond to Russia's irresponsible actions and nuclear blackmailing? https://t.co/lGHlhALMqV — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2022

Russia has asked for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.