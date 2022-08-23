Trending

Zelensky thanks Europe for sanctions package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden over the telephone in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks European politicians who are in favor of imposing an eighth round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude Monday in a daily address.

His remarks came as the US and its allies begged Russia to end military operations close to the Zaporizhya Nuclear Power Station. There are widespread fears that continued shelling and fighting in the area could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

“I am grateful to all European politicians who do not forget that the eighth sanctions package against Russia is needed,” stated Zelenskyy. “The longer the interval between sanctions packages, the greater Russia’s audacity. I am grateful to all our friends, all friends of freedom in different countries of the world, who promote the need to recognize the objective reality and legally define Russia as a terrorist state.”

Russia has asked for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.

