Zelenskiy visit to wounded teen offers a moment of TikTok levity



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents flowers to Kateryna Vlasenko, 16-years-old girl who was injured as she fled with her family from the town of Vorzel as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents flowers to Kateryna Vlasenko, 16-years-old girl who was injured as she fled with her family from the town of Vorzel as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 17, 2022

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app.

After handing Katya Vlasenko a bunch of white and pink flowers as she lay in bed, Zelenskiy said: “It is not easy, but we do the right thing.”

Vlasenko, who was wounded when her family’s car came under fire as they fled Russian forces, replied: “And everybody supports you on TikTok,” prompting a smile from the president and members of his entourage.

“So we have occupied TikTok?” he asked. “All talk about you, it is all about you.”

