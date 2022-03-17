Zelenskiy urges Germany: tear down wall between peace and strife in Europe



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, via videolink, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, via videolink, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 17, 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down a wall between peace and strife in Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

Recalling former U.S. president Ronald Reagan’s appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskiy told German lawmakers: “That’s what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall.”

“Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war,” he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Miranda Murray)