Yum’s KFC closes dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in Florida

July 13, 2020

(Reuters) – The fried chicken chain KFC has closed dining rooms in corporate-owned stores in Florida because of the escalation in coronavirus cases in the state, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, from KFC’s U.S. Chief Operating Officer Monica Rothgery to franchisees on Monday, said its own Florida restaurants would only operate drive-thru and suggested owner-operators consider doing the same in “hot spots” where new cases are surging, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

KFC is a unit of Yum! Brands <YUM.N>.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)