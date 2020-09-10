Yum China shares slide as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong market debut



FILE PHOTO: The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

September 10, 2020

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc <9987.HK> fell by as much as 4.1% from their offering price in Hong Kong on Thursday as they made their debut in a secondary listing.

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China <YUMC.N> had sold 41.91 million shares at HK$412 each, raising $2.22 billion in the listing.

In early trade, Yum China hit a low of HK$395 ($50.97). The Hang Seng Index <.HSI> traded 0.24% higher.

The weaker opening reverses a recent trend of initial public offerings and secondary listings performing strongly in their Hong Kong debut.

Nongfu Spring <9633.HK> jumped 85% when it began trading on Tuesday and closed the session 54% up on its issue price..

Yum China’s Hong Kong deal is the city’s third largest secondary listing in 2020.

($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)