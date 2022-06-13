Trending

Youtuber/Boxer Jake Paul slams Biden ‘accomplishments’

President Joe Biden waits to speak at a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Monday, June 13, 2022

Popular Youtuber turned Boxer Jake Paul is not a fan of President Joe Biden. Paul took to his millions of followers on social media and pointed to Biden’s “accomplishments.” He stressed Biden’s administration has overseen record high gas and rent prices prices, along with a decades high inflation rate as top accomplishments.

He finished off his post with “if you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it, then you are the American problem.”

 

Attorney and Political Commentator A.J. Delgado, who served as senior adviser to the Trump presidential campaign in 2016, disagreed with Paul’s claims.

In a tweet, Delgado voiced “If Trump had been elected instead of Biden the only thing different below would be, I’ll grant you, slightly lower gas prices (bc he wouldn’t have sanctioned Russia as much). But that’s it. The rest is NOT caused by Biden.”

Many of the Boxer’s followers chimed in to say the border crisis and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan should be on the list.

