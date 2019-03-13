YouTuber ‘absolutely sickened’ his name was mention in mosque shootings video

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:21 AM PT — Friday, March 15, 2019

The world’s biggest YouTuber has renounced a disturbing endorsement from the alleged shooter in the New Zealand mosque attack.

In a tweet Friday, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, known online as PewDiePie, said he is “absolutely sickened” that his name was mentioned during a live-stream of the shootings.

Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch.

I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.

My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy. — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 15, 2019

In the Facebook video a voice can be heard saying, “remember lads…subscribe to PewDiePie.”

The attack left 49 people dead and at least 20 others injured.

This comes as reports show that in recent days online accounts linked to the shootings circulated white supremacist imagery and extreme messages celebrating violence against Muslims and minorities.