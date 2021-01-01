Trending

YouTube censors Ohio attorney for saying COVID not deadlier than flu

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US Youtube logo application on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

 (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

In the latest example of Big Tech bias, video hosting platform YouTube removed a video that questioned COVID mortality rates. Over the weekend, YouTube removed a video of a testimony by attorney Thomas Renz in the Ohio State House of Representatives.

In the video, Renz told state lawmakers that lockdowns imposed by Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) were unnecessary and excessive because COVID-19 turned out to be less deadly than expected. Renz said COVID mortality rates are close to those of regular flu.

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R). (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

 

YouTube alleged misinformation to justify its decision to remove the video. In his testimony, Renz stated:

“When you compare deaths to this disease to any other disease, it’s garbage. You can bring in any epidemiologist you want, if they tell you that when you measure something differently it’s a useful comparison, they are lying and I’d be happy to bring in plenty of epidemiologists to do that. In fact in my testimony — and I will reiterate — I’m happy to bring everything that I’m saying here in, under oath, with citations and back it all up.”

Renz also said the executive branch effectively replaced elected lawmakers in the decision-making process by using COVID-19 to justify this power grab.

