YouTube censors Ohio attorney for saying COVID not deadlier than flu

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

In the latest example of Big Tech bias, video hosting platform YouTube removed a video that questioned COVID mortality rates. Over the weekend, YouTube removed a video of a testimony by attorney Thomas Renz in the Ohio State House of Representatives.

In the video, Renz told state lawmakers that lockdowns imposed by Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) were unnecessary and excessive because COVID-19 turned out to be less deadly than expected. Renz said COVID mortality rates are close to those of regular flu.

YouTube alleged misinformation to justify its decision to remove the video. In his testimony, Renz stated:

“When you compare deaths to this disease to any other disease, it’s garbage. You can bring in any epidemiologist you want, if they tell you that when you measure something differently it’s a useful comparison, they are lying and I’d be happy to bring in plenty of epidemiologists to do that. In fact in my testimony — and I will reiterate — I’m happy to bring everything that I’m saying here in, under oath, with citations and back it all up.”

Renz also said the executive branch effectively replaced elected lawmakers in the decision-making process by using COVID-19 to justify this power grab.