Yemen Houthis say U.N. calls for truce in Ramadan ‘a positive step’ -spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Armed members of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they visit the grave of Houthi senior official Saleh al-Sammad at al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa, Yemen January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Armed members of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they visit the grave of Houthi senior official Saleh al-Sammad at al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa, Yemen January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

March 21, 2022

RIYADH (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthi group said on Monday that calls from the United Nations for a truce in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan were “a positive step”.

U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Sunday he was discussing a possible truce during Ramadan, which starts in April, for Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the Houthi group.

“We see U.N. envoy calls for a humanitarian truce as a positive step,” the movement’s spokesman Mohammed Abdussalam said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)