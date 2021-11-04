Yellen says investments, revenue provisions of social package to raise over $2 trln in offsets



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

November 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that investments and revenue provisions of President Joe Biden’s social policy and climate change package would raise more than $2 trillion in offsets.

That would make the entire package paid for over 10 years and reduce deficits over the long term, Yellen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)