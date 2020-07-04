Yankees’ Tanaka hit in head by Stanton line drive



July 4, 2020

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive from teammate Giancarlo Stanton during the team’s training camp on Saturday afternoon.

Trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium to assist Tanaka, who remained on the ground for several minutes. The Japanese hurler was able to walk off the field with some assistance.

Tanaka posted an 11-9 record with a 4.45 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts) last season with New York. The 31-year-old sports a 75-43 record with a 3.75 ERA in six seasons with the Yankees.

The incident marred the Yankees’ first official workout since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport in March.

Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames put a screen in front of the mound before left-hander Jordan Montgomery starting facing hitters again.

