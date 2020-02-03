Yankees manager Boone on the money with Super Bowl prediction



February 3, 2020

(Reuters) – Aaron Boone is the manager of Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees but it appears he is also an American football expert after correctly predicting the result of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20,” Boone tweeted ahead of the game in Miami.

His prediction looked doomed through three quarters of the game but the Chiefs scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes to secure the victory.

