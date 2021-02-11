Yankees finalize one-year deal with RHP Darren O’Day



FILE PHOTO: Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Darren O'Day (56) throws the ball during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

February 11, 2021

The New York Yankees finalized their one-year contract with free agent relief pitcher Darren O’Day on Wednesday.

To make room for the 38-year-old on their 40-man roster, the Yankees designated fellow right-hander Ben Heller for assignment.

O’Day, who agreed to terms last month, will reportedly make $1.75 million in 2021. The deal also has both a player and team option for 2022. If he exercises the option, O’Day will make $1.4 million, but if he declines it the Yankees can exercise their option for $3.15 million or buy him out for $700,000, according to reports.

O’Day was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 19 games last season with Atlanta, striking out 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings.

For his career, O’Day is 40-19 with a 2.51 ERA, 21 saves and 600 strikeouts in 576 2/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels (2008), New York Mets (2009), Texas Rangers (2009-11), Baltimore (2012-18) and Braves (2019-20).

He was an All-Star in 2015 with the Orioles, going 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA in 68 games with six saves.

