Yacht maker Ferretti raises $243 million in Hong Kong IPO



FILE PHOTO: Employees work on a yacht at the Ferretti shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini FILE PHOTO: Employees work on a yacht at the Ferretti shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

March 25, 2022

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti Group has priced its shares at HK$22.88 each, the lower end of its proposed range, to raise HK$1.9 billion ($242.75 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, Refinitiv’s IFR service reported on Friday.

The company sold 83.58 million shares, or around 25% of its total equity capital, valuing the company at just under $1 billion. A 15% greenshoe option is also part of the offer.

Braving choppy markets after a failed IPO attempt in Milan in 2019, it had set an indicative price range of HK$21.82–HK$28.24 per share for the float.

The stock market debut is scheduled for March 31.

Ferretti, which counts British fashion designer Jimmy Choo and former football star David Beckham among its customers, is a market leader for yachts with price tags from 4 million euros to more than 20 million.

The group is controlled by Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group and Pietro Ferrari, son of the eponymous luxury sports car company’s founder Enzo Ferrari, owns 11%. Ferretti produces under brands including Pershing and Riva and owns six shipyards in Italy.

Five Chinese cornerstone investors – Sunshine Insurance, Sanya Development, Hainan Free Trade Port Fund, Hainan Financial and Haifa Holding – have invested a total of $129.5 million. There is a six-month lock-up on the cornerstone investors.

The IPO was carried out while Hong Kong experiences major market volatility as a result of the Russian and Ukraine war, rising global interest rates and ongoing fallout from constant Chinese regulatory change.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is down 6.2% for the year and 3.4% for March, according to Refinitiv data.

Ferretti said it was confident the luxury boat industry would withstand any global economic downturn created by unfolding geopolitical events.

It had said that it expected the value of the global yacht market to grow on average 7% a year, reaching 27 billion euros in 2025, with demand strengthening particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

($1 = 7.8270 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, additional reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)