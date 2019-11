FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

November 27, 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday posted Q3 revenue of 53.6 billion yuan in revenue, in line with analyst estimates.

The company’s adjusted net profit hit 3.47 billion yuan, also meeting analyst expectations.

