Wyo. Super PAC releases new anti-Cheney ad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:18 AM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Trump-endorsed Wyoming congressional candidate Harriet Hageman is slamming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in a new campaign ad. The ad is the latest released by Wyoming Values PAC, painting Cheney as a Washington insider ahead of the state’s primary election.

The 30-second spot titled “Desperate for Attention” was released Wednesday and suggests residents of the Equality State deserve someone who fights for their values. The scripts reads:

There’s been an awful lot of noise this election candidates attacking each other, making things up, desperate for attention, Liz Cheney. She’s made her time in Congress and this election all about her. Well, it’s not about her, it’s about you. William Ng deserves a voice in Congress to fight for our values, our way of life. I’m Harriet Hageman. I approve this message because I want to fight for you.

The new ad follows others that have called out the lawmaker, while highlighting the ambitions of Hageman. The Wyoming Republicans will decide their congressional nominee on Tuesday.