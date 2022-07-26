Wyo. super PAC releases ‘fed up’ anti-Cheney ad

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:16 PM PT – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

A Republican super PAC launched a new ad in Wyoming, slamming Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ahead of the state’s primary election. The 30-second spot titled “Fed Up” was released Tuesday by the Wyoming Values PAC.

The commercial claims Cheney left conservative values a long time ago and suggests it’s time for a change. It also features challenger Harriet Hageman who assured she will fight the Cheney-Pelosi agenda. The anti-Cheney ad cost about half-a-million dollars and will air throughout the state up until the August 16 primary.