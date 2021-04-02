Wyo. Legislature passes voter ID bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Wyoming’s Legislature passed a bill requiring citizens to present valid forms of identification while casting ballots in elections. On Thursday, the Wyoming Legislature approved House Bill 75 in a 28-to-2 vote.

The bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Wyo.), repeatedly stated the proposal will help to restore Wyoming voters’ trust in the election system.

He told the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee that voter ID is a step in “keeping our election statutes tight and ensuring there’s an environment where it is difficult to commit fraud.”

According to reports, the bill is headed to Governor Mark Gordon’s (R-Wyo.) desk for consideration. If signed into law, the measure would require residents to show a form of accepted identification in order to vote in person.

Supporters of the bill said stricter voter ID laws will prevent future election fraud. This comes after President Trump’s recent statement regarding voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.