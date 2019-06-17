WTO suspends litigation over China ‘market economy’ status at Beijing’s request



A Chinese flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee A Chinese flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

June 17, 2019

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization has suspended litigation in a dispute over China’s status as a market economy at Beijing’s request, the panel of three adjudicators said in a statement published on Monday.

China went to the WTO in December 2016, accusing the European Union and the United States of breaking a promise to take Chinese prices at face value and treat China as a “market economy”. It only pursued the case against the EU, but asked to suspend proceedings on May 7, the panel said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)