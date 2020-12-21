WTO confirms launch of Australia-China trade dispute over barley

December 21, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters) – Australia has requested dispute consultations with China concerning duties imposed by China on Australian barley imports, the World Trade Organization confirmed on its website on Monday.

Australia said last week it had launched a formal appeal over China’s action, starting a formal 60-day period for discussions between the two countries before an adjudicating panel is formed.

The request was officially circulated to WTO members on Monday and published by the Geneva-based body.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Shields)