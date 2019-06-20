WTO chief keen to see Trump-Xi meeting, real easing of tensions



FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo attends an interview with Reuters at the premises of the Senate in Mexico City, Mexico April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo attends an interview with Reuters at the premises of the Senate in Mexico City, Mexico April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

June 20, 2019

GENEVA (Reuters) – World leaders meeting in Japan next week must take real action on trade and not simply renew their call for easing of trade tensions, World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo told reporters on Thursday.

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Osaka summit would be “a welcome sign”, Azevedo told the U.N. journalists’ association ACANU in Geneva.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)