WTO backs U.S. in solar panel case brought by China



FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, April 1, 2021. Picture taken April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, April 1, 2021. Picture taken April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

September 2, 2021

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States secured a victory at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a case brought by China over U.S. measures to limit the import of solar panel cells.

A three-person WTO panel rejected all four of China’s claims and said that the measures did not breach global trade rules.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)