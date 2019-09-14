WTA roundup: Top seed Pliskova into Zhengzhou final



A surprising run by unseeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic came to an end in a semifinal loss to seventh-seeded Croat Petra Martic, who won 6-0, 6-3 at the Zhengzhou Open in China on Saturday.

Martic will face top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the final.

Pliskova knocked off Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

While Pliskova is in her fifth final of the season (with three titles), she has only beaten Martic once in five career meetings.

Jiangxi Open

Fifth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden cruised past Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the finals in Nanchang, China.

Peterson will next face fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who rallied for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over China’s Shuai Peng.

Rybakina is seeking her second title of the season in Sunday’s final and is facing Peterson for the first time. Peterson is eying her first singles title.

Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open

Japan’s Misaki Doi stunned second-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 to reach final in Hiroshima, Japan.

Doi will face compatriot Nao Hibino, who rallied after losing the first set to beat Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescumade 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Both Doi and Hibino have one title to their credit and have split the four matches they’ve played against each other.

