WTA roundup: Shuai Zhang jolts Dayana Yastremska to win in Lyon



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2022 China's Shuai Zhang in action during her second round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Morgan Sette

March 7, 2022

Eighth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China recorded her third career WTA singles title on Sunday after rallying to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska in the final at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

Zhang rebounded after dropping the first set and fought back from a break down on two occasions in the final set to turn back the Ukrainian wild card. Zhang, 33, won the match in one hour, 46 minutes.

The title was the first in more than four years for Zhang, who emerged victorious in Guangzhou in both 2013 and 2017.

Yastremska, 21, benefited from six aces and won 74.5 percent of her first serve points before falling to Zhang.

Zhang became the first woman from China to win a tour title since Zheng Saisai won in San Jose in 2019.

Abierto GNP Seguros

Second-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada successfully defended her title at Monterrey, Mexico, defeating Colombian No. 5 seed Camila Osorio 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in Sunday’s final.

Fernandez fell behind 4-1 in the final set before charging back. The 19-year-old made it 5-5 and had one match point, but Osorio saved it and took the game instead.

Fernandez then saved four Osorio match points down 6-5 to eventually force the tiebreaker, where she won four points in a row to move ahead for good and close out the two-hour, 52-minute affair.

In all, Fernandez saved 11 of 15 break points while serving up four aces.

