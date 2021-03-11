WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula upsets Karolina Pliskova in Dubai



March 11, 2021

The Dubai Duty Free Championships lost another highly ranked player as second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic fell a day after top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was upset in the United Arab Emirates.

American Jessica Pegula buried Pliskova 6-0, 6-2 in third-round action while ninth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza topped eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-0, 6-4.

Pegula’s quarterfinal opponent will be 10th-seeded German Elise Mertens, who defeated France’s Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.

Another unseeded U.S. player, 16-year-old Coco Gauff won her match, 6-4, 6-2 over Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic. Gauff’s quarterfinal foe will be Jil Teichmann of Switzterland, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The other quarterfinals: Muguruza vs. third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, and the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

Abierto Zapopan

Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto upset top seed Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 7-5, 7-5 to move on to the quarterfinals at Guadalajara, Mexico. Her next foe will be American Lauren Davis, who toppled sixth-seeded Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-2, 6-2.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard continued the underdog day with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Second-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain won in straight sets while seventh-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez fell to Astra Sharma of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

–Field Level Media