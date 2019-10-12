WTA roundup: Gauff reaches first singles final in Linz



FILE PHOTO: Aug 31, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States serves to Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

American teen sensation Coco Gauff reached her first WTA singles final Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in Austria.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who claimed her spot in the main draw as a lucky loser, saved nine of 10 break points against the three-time Linz semifinalist and prevailed on 71 percent of her second-serve points to earn the win.

Gauff will face 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, who defeated last year’s Linz runner-up Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in three sets. After dropping the opening set 6-1 to the No. 8 seed, Ostapenko rallied back to finish 7-6 (5), 7-5 for the victory.

Tianjin Open

Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson rallied from a set down to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win 0-6, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and nine minutes and advance to the finals in China.

Peterson, ranked No. 59, won six of the last eight games to advance to her second final of the tour’s Asian swing, having won in Nanchang, China, last month.

Peterson will face Great Britain’s Heather Watson, ranked No. 125, who reached her fourth career final — and first since Monterrey in 2016 — with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova.

