WTA roundup: Clara Tauson, 18, wins Luxembourg title



FILE PHOTO: Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Clara Tauson of Denmark hits a shot against Ashleigh Barty of Australia in a second round match on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

September 19, 2021

Unseeded Danish teen Clara Tauson upset No. 3 seed and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to win the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Tauson claimed her second title, having won in Lyon as a qualifier in March in just her second Tour-level main draw appearance. She also defeated U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Chicago WTA 125 final last month.