WSJ: Biden must drop illusions about China, Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

U.S. foreign policy experts are worried a new multi-billion dollar deal between Iran and China could advance anti-American sentiment.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said, “the world is becoming more dangerous despite Joe Biden’s hopes.” Biden has claimed he favors a “rule-based global order,” which the journal said requires the support of all U.S. allies.

Last week, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration has no plans to round up an international policy to bring wayward nations in line. He asserted that the U.S. won’t force its allies in an “us or them” choice with China.

“There is no question that Beijing’s course of behavior threatens our collective security and prosperity, and that it is actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share,” he stated. “But that doesn’t mean that countries can’t work with China where possible…for example, on challenges like climate change and health security.”

Some reports starting to come that the Biden team will exchange some sanctions relief if Iran slows its work on centrifuges. Last week, @jakejsullivan caved to China. Is he caving to Iran this week?! This Iranian Regime denies its people basic human rights. Toughen up, Jake. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 29, 2021

The $400 billion “strategic partnership” the two countries signed over the weekend will allow China to gain a foothold in the Middle East and an ongoing supply of cheap Iranian oil.