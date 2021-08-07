Wrestling: Russian Sadulaev wins men’s freestyle heavyweight gold medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Men's 97kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 7, 2021. Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after winning gold REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

August 7, 2021

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev won gold in the men’s freestyle heavyweight category in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

American Kyle Snyder took silver while Italy’s Abraham Conyedo and Cuba’s Reineris Salas claimed the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)