WR Jaylen Waddle joins Dolphins’ growing COVID list



FILE PHOTO: Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball on a punt return during the second half against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball on a punt return during the second half against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

December 16, 2021

First-round rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle joined a growing list of Miami Dolphins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Waddle is unlikely to be cleared to return for Sunday’s Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets.

The Dolphins are also expected to be without the three running backs the team shut down earlier this week due to COVID protocols: Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, Salvon Ahmed.

Safety Jevon Holland, the Dolphins’ second-round pick in April, is also on COVID reserve and not expected to be back for Sunday’s game.

Waddle is second among rookies in receiving yards with 849 yards behind Ja’Marr Chase (1,035). Waddle’s 86 receptions lead the Dolphins by a significant margin and no other wide receiver has more than 30 receptions (DeVante Parker).

Waddle had eight receptions in the Nov. 21 win over the Jets (24-17), and has 26 receptions in the past three games.

(Field Level Media)