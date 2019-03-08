Trending

Worst start to year for equity flows since 2008: BAML

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 8, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – A $10 billion wipeout over the last week has compounded the worst start to a year for equity flows since 2008, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists said on Friday.

Citing data from flow-tracker EPFR, BAML’s analysts said just over $60 billion has now been yanked out of equities since the start of the year. Almost $80 billion has been pulled from developed markets while just over $18 billion has gone into emerging markets.

They added that $8.8 billion has been poured into bonds over the last week, $1.2 billion had left gold funds while “Europe = Japan” was now the most consensus trade in the world for investors by their calculations.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

