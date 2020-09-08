World number one and reigning champion Barty to skip French Open



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Semi Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2020 - Australia’s Ashleigh Barty reacts during her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Semi Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2020 - Australia’s Ashleigh Barty reacts during her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

September 8, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Reigning champion Ash Barty will not play at the French Open later this month because of health concerns and a lack of preparation.

“It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year,” Australia’s world number one said in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.”

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)