World Health Organization promoting vaccines amid global surge in measles

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:09 AM PT — Friday, March 01, 2019

Officials are working to raise awareness and to promote vaccinations as the number of measles cases continues to rise around the world.

Health workers are reaching out to various locations to focus on outbreaks like the one in the Ukraine, where over 20,000 people have been infected since the beginning of the year.

While there is no treatment for measles once someone becomes infected, officials said the vaccines are very effective in preventing people from catching the illness.

“We have a fantastic vaccine against measles. Unfortunately, this vaccine isn’t being used to the degree that it needs to be used. Since the year 2000, we’ve had a massive reduction in the cases of measles and deaths from measles. Unfortunately, we’re back sliding now and we’re having an increase in the number of cases and this is actually a tragedy for families and children.”

— Dr. Katherine O’Brien, director of immunization – World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is working to carry out its strategic plan to eliminate measles, and another viral infection called “rubella” from certain regions.