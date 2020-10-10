World Food Programme ‘deeply humbled’ by Nobel Peace Prize award, its chief says



World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley reacts as he speaks to the press during his stopover in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley reacts as he speaks to the press during his stopover in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

October 10, 2020

OSLO (Reuters) – The United Nations World Food Programme is “deeply humbled” by the announcement it had won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Executive Director David Beasley said on Friday.

“This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the WFP family, working to end hunger everyday in 80+ countries,” he wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)