World Court to rule ‘as soon as possible’ on Ukrainian demands against Russia



FILE PHOTO: General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo FILE PHOTO: General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

March 7, 2022

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would decide “as soon as possible” on the Ukrainian demand for an emergency order to Russia to halt hostilities immediately.

The U.N.’s highest court closed a hearing on Monday afternoon, a day earlier than planned, as Russia boycotted the proceedings in The Hague.

