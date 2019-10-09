World Bank raises Poland’s 2019 GDP growth forecast to 4.3%



FILE PHOTO: A general view of Warsaw city is seen from the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view of Warsaw city is seen from the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

October 9, 2019

WARSAW (Reuters) – The World Bank on Wednesday raised its forecast for Poland’s GDP growth in 2019 to 4.3% from the 4.0% expected in April, citing rising domestic consumption and a rebound in investment.

The bank has maintained its growth projections for Poland’s economy in 2020 and 2021 at 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

“While Poland’s growth is one of the fastest in Europe and Central Asia, overall growth dynamics in the region are being adversely affected by the downturn in Turkey and Russia,” the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)