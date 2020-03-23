World Bank approves $300 million loan for Indonesia’s financial sector reforms



FILE PHOTO - A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo FILE PHOTO - A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

March 23, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The World Bank said on Monday it has approved a $300 million loan for Indonesia to assist in financial sector reforms.

The loan will provide budget support for Indonesia’s reform agenda by expanding financial market outreach, allowing more focus on technology, and promoting sustainable finance practice, it said in a statement.

The approval came after the Indonesian government announced that the 2020 budget deficit may widen beyond its current forecast of 2.5% of gross domestic product amid pressures from coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)