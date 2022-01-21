Workers at Activision Blizzard-owned studio Raven say they have formed union



FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A group of workers at Activision Blizzard-owned studio Raven Software said on Friday that they had formed a union with the with Communications Workers of America and would seek voluntary recognition from the company, which is set to be acquired by Microsoft.

The workers would be the first to form a union at Activision Blizzard, whose stock has been battered in recent months as the company faces multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The workers said their team is a key contributor to the popular Call of Duty series.

