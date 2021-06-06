Worcester police honor officer who drowned trying to save teen

OAN Newsroom

Worcester police in Massachusetts were in mourning on Saturday as a procession accompanied the body of a fallen officer to the state medical examiner’s office. Emmanuel Familia, 38, was one of five officers who responded to reports of a person drowning in a pond at Green Hill Park on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers saw several teenagers struggling to stay afloat, one with just his arm reaching out of the water. All five of the officers jumped into the pond hoping for a successful rescue.

Officers were able to bring two of the teens back to shore before they quickly realized Familia as well as a 14-year-old boy were missing. Dive teams were able to locate the officer and the teen, who were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Familia was a five-year veteran to the department who is survived by his wife and two children. “The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother, a friend and a partner, and the city of Worcester has lost a hero,” expressed Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent.