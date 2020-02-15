Woods to skip Mexico City World Golf Championships event



February 14, 2020; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the fourteenth hole tee box during the second round of the The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

February 15, 2020

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods will not play next week’s World Golf Championships event in Mexico City.

His name was missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.

Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year.

But he has scrapped the event, which has no cut, from his increasingly sparing schedule as he focuses more than ever on the four major championships.

The 44-year-old will defend his Masters title in April as he chases the all-time record of 18 major titles held by Jack Nicklaus.

Woods has won 15 – five Masters, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and three British Opens.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Himani Sarkar)