Woods commits to opening two playoff events



FILE PHOTO: Jul 19, 2019; Portrush, IRL; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce Course. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

July 31, 2019

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods will return to action for the first two legs of the FedExCup playoffs, which will mark only the second time all year he has competed in consecutive weeks.

Woods, who has committed to playing a reduced schedule in hopes of preserving his health, said on Twitter he will tee it up at the Aug. 8-11 Northern Trust in New Jersey followed by the BMW Championship in Chicago the following week.

The two tournaments will mark the first time Woods, who missed the cut at the British Open in his last tournament outing, has competed in back-to-back weeks since playing at Riviera and Mexico in February.

After missing the cut in Northern Ireland at the year’s final major, the 43-year-old Woods decided to skip last week’s WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, saying he wanted to rest up before preparing for another post season push.

Woods, who was written off by many experts as he battled back problems, has competed in 10 events this season including at the Masters in April where he claimed his 15th major title.

Woods is ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings and must be in the top 30 after the BMW Championship to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, an event he won last year for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)