Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win



June 16, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Gary Woodland with the championship trophy after winning the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports June 16, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Gary Woodland with the championship trophy after winning the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

June 17, 2019

With his first major championship win on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland moved up to a career-best No. 12 in the world golf rankings.

Woodland beat out two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three shots at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 69 for a 13-under 271 total to become just the fourth player in history to record four sub-par rounds en route to hoisting the trophy.

Woodland climbed 13 spots after his win at Pebble Beach. He started the week ranked No. 25.

“I’ve worked hard my whole life. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people and I always just wanted to be successful. I didn’t know what it was, what I was going to do. I fell in love with golf, and it’s transcended to today,” Woodland said.

“People probably growing up said the U.S. Open wouldn’t suit me, because I’m a long hitter, I’m a bomber. Coming to Pebble Beach, on top of that, it’s a shorter golf course. And I went out and proved, I think to everybody else, what I always believed — that I’m pretty good.”

Woodland also rose from ninth to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings; Matt Kuchar remained in first place.

Koepka, who shot 68 on Sunday to finish alone in second place, remains the world’s No. 1 player for the 13th straight week while Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for 35th, stays at No. 2.

There was some minor shuffling among the top 10.

England’s Justin Rose, who finished tied for third at Pebble Beach, moved up to No. 3 while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped to No. 4 after finishing tied for ninth place. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 championship at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes with a 12-under 272 total, remains No. 5.

Flip-flopping the final two spots in the top 10 are Xander Schauffele, who moved to No. 9 after finishing tied for third on Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a spot to No. 10 with a T-35 finish.

–Field Level Media