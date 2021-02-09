Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 2 UConn edges No. 1 South Carolina in OT



Feb 8, 2021; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) grabs the rebound against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn defeated South Carolina 63-59. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

February 9, 2021

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 31 points as No. 2 Connecticut knocked off No. 1 South Carolina 63-59 in overtime Monday night in a battle of nonconference women’s basketball powers at Storrs, Conn.

The Huskies (14-1) improved to 9-0 this season at Gampel Pavilion and 9-1 all-time against the Gamecocks.

Bueckers scored the Huskies’ final 13 points of the game, including all nine in overtime. Her jumper with 46 seconds left gave UConn a one-point lead, and she added a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds to go. Bueckers scored 30 or more points for a third consecutive game.

South Carolina (15-2), which beat UConn by 18 points last season in Columbia, S.C., had a 12-game winning streak snapped. Aliyah led the Gamecocks with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

No. 10 Arizona 79, No. 11 Oregon 59

In Eugene, Ore., Cate Reese pumped in a game-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as the Wildcats scored their second double-figure win against the Ducks this season. Arizona (12-2, 10-2 Pac-12) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Oregon 27-14 to establish a 60-46 lead. Nyara Sabally led the Ducks (12-4, 9-4) with 17 points.

–Field Level Media