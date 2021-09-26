Woman and 2-year-old son fall to their death at Petco Park

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

A woman and her two-year-old child fell to their death from a baseball stadium concourse in San Diego. San Diego Police said the pair fell six stories from a third-level concession area at Petco Park before the start of Saturday’s Padres baseball game.

Law enforcement immediately began resuscitative efforts upon arrival, but they were both pronounced dead on scene. The woman and her child were reportedly dining at the third-level concession area just prior to the fall, which authorities deemed as suspicious. This prompted the city’s homicide units involvement in the ongoing investigation.

“It was described to me as about a six-story fall. It’s far too early for us to have any information as to whether or not this is intentional or accidental,” said Lt. Andra Brown.

While their identities were not yet released, reports said the 40-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were San Diego residents and that the child’s father was also in attendance at the game.